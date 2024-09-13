College Football Voice Says South Carolina Gamecock Fans are 'Really Underrated'
College football voice Kirk Herbstreit says South Carolina Gamecock fans are 'really underrated'.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are taking on the LSU Tigers this weekend in what is expected to be the biggest game of the entire weekend. The Gamecocks are fresh off of a road vicotry against the Kentucky Wildcats and the Tigers are fighting their way back from a week one loss against USC after defeating Nicholls State last weekend.
College Gameday will be in town for the matchup and while many were confused why the prestigious pre game show chose Columbia for this weekend, Kirk Herbstreit explained why South Carolina is a great destination for this weekend's slate. It's not just the caliber of the matchup or the storylines, it has a lot to do with the fan base as well. He joined the Pat McAfee Show to lead into the matchup and here is what he had to say:
"South Carolina, they fill up their stadium," Herbstreit said. "I remember a year when they didn't win a game, and they were sold out every game. They are a really underrated, passionate fanbase. They are really wound up that College GameDay's gonna be there. They're really wound up about the Gamecocks knocking off Kentucky. They're excited now that they got LSU."
College Gameday is often looking for the best games with the best atmospheres and Herbstreit is certainly expecting both of those things on Saturday. Along with the Gameday crew, South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley will be in attendance as the guest picker for the matchup.
South Carolina vs LSU Injury Report:
South Carolina:
- Jakai Moore, OL, Out
- Andrew Colasurdo, LB, Doubtful
- Gage Larvadain, WR, Questionable
- Trovon Baugh, OL, Questionable
- Emory Floyd, DB, Probable
LSU:
- John Emery Jr., RB, Out
- Princeton Malbrue, DE, Out
- Kobe Roberts, OL, Out
- Jake Ibieta, LB, Out
- CJ Jackson, DE, Out
- Jacobian Guillory, DT, Out
- Chris Hilton Jr., WR, Questionable
- Jordan Allen, S, Questionable
- Kyle Parker, WR, Questionable
- Da'Shawn Womack, DE, Questionable
- West Weeks, LB, Questionable
- Garrett Dellinger, OL, Probable
