College Gameday Set Makes Game Predictions in South Carolina vs Oklahoma

Host Pat McAfee dances on his chair to “Shout” during ESPN’s “College GameDay” Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 on the campus of the University of Oregon in Eugene, Ore.
Host Pat McAfee dances on his chair to “Shout” during ESPN’s “College GameDay” Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 on the campus of the University of Oregon in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The South Carolina Gamecocks are on the road this weekend in Norman, Oklahoma to faceoff against hte Oklahoma Sooners for the first time in school history. The two teams are looking to get off the mat, having suffered close loses recently in the Southeastern Conference. The Gamecocks look to get their second SEC win of the season.

College Football's premier pregame show, College Gameday on ESPN picked the matchup. Here's how the analyst see the matchup.

Desmond : South Carolina
Nick Saban: South Carolina
Pat McAfee: South Carolina
Scottie Scheffler: South Carolina
Lee Corso: South Carolina
Kirk Herbstreit: Oklahoma

It should be noted, Kirk Herbstreit did state that he was set to pick South Carolina, but chose Oklahoma just to avoid the set sweeping picks with everyone choosing the Gamecocks.

South Carolina vs Oklahoma Injury Report

South Carolina:
- Jared Brown, WR, Out
- Jalewis Solomon, DB, Out
- Kelvin Hunter, DB, Out
- Jakai Moore, OL, Out
- DeAndre Jules, DT, Out
- Payton Mangrum, WR, Questionable
- Cason Henry, OL, Probable

Oklahoma:
- Jayden Gibson, Out
- Jalil Farooq, WR, Out
- Nic Anderson, WR, Out
- Andrel Anthony, WR, Out
- Gentry Williams, DB, Out
- Kendel Dolby, DB, Out
- Geirean Hatchett, OL, Out
- Deion Burks, WR, Questionable
- Kade McIntyre, TE, Questionable
- Sam Franklin, RB, Questionable
- David Stone, DL, Probable

