College Gameday Makes Picks For The Palmetto Bowl

College Gameday traveled to Ohio this weekend as the marquee matchup is Ohio State vs. Michigan. "The Game" is one of the biggest rivalries in the spot and always makes for high-profile games.

The crew on Saturday consisted of Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Lee Corso, and the guest picker: former Buckeye linebacker AJ Hawk. The entire booth selected Clemson to beat South Carolina. The garnet and black are facing tough odds but have shown they can do it in the past.

The Gamecocks are no stranger to being underdogs. They have been in that spot in most SEC games this season, yet sit here with a chance to move to 8-4. A win over Clemson would complete this season for head coach Shane beamer, but sixty minutes separates him from that.

How to Watch South Carolina @ Clemson

Gameday: Saturday, November 26th, 2022.

Saturday, November 26th, 2022. Game time: 12:00 pm ET

12:00 pm ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Clemson, South Carolina)

Memorial Stadium (Clemson, South Carolina)

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

