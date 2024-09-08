Gamecock Digest

College GameDay Returns to Columbia: Gamecocks to Face No. 18 LSU on September 14

Jan 1, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; From left: Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on the ESPN College Gameday set at the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
For the first time in a decade, ESPN's College GameDay will be heading to Columbia to cover the South Carolina Gamecocks as they face the No. 18 LSU Tigers. The highly anticipated matchup is set for 12 p.m. on September 14.

South Carolina comes off a dominant 31-6 victory over Kentucky, showcasing their prowess in SEC play. As of the latest update, No. 18 LSU is leading Nicholls 44-21, but their performance has been less than stellar. LSU’s quarterback Garrett Nussmeier exited the game with an injury at halftime, and the Tigers have also lost their starting running back to a torn ACL this week.

With College GameDay making its return, Columbia is set to be the epicenter of college football excitement, making for a thrilling showdown between the Gamecocks and the Tigers.

Fisher has been covering the Gamecocks for 5 years as a freelancer under the name of USCTalk, a popular page in the Carolina community that led to his first reporting job for Rivals.com. He left to go back to being a freelancer and then, a year later, joined the Sports Illustrated family in January 2023.

