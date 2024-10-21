Dan Orlovsky Believes South Carolina is a Top-15 Team, Citing Dominant Defense and Quarterback Potentia
ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky took to Twitter recently with high praise for the South Carolina Gamecocks, expressing his belief that the team has the potential to be one of the top 15 in the country. According to Orlovsky, the Gamecocks' biggest hurdle is finding consistent play from the quarterback position, but once that’s in place, the team could truly take flight.
Orlovsky, now one of the most respected analysts in football, brings years of experience to the table. After a 12-year NFL career, where he suited up for teams like the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, and Indianapolis Colts, he transitioned seamlessly into broadcasting, earning a reputation for his deep football insights and detailed film breakdowns. His observations are highly regarded, making his assessment of South Carolina significant.
Orlovsky’s comments come in the wake of South Carolina’s commanding 35-9 victory over Oklahoma in Norman. The Gamecocks’ defense was unstoppable, racking up nine sacks — their highest in a game since the 1990s — while forcing multiple turnovers, including fumbles and interceptions, to dominate the Sooners. This victory elevated South Carolina’s record to 4-3, with a narrow loss to LSU and a hard-fought contest against then-No. 7 Alabama on the road.
The defensive line has been a standout unit, led by Kyle Kennard, who is arguably the best defensive end in college football, and true freshman Dylan Stewart, who has established himself as the top young defensive player in the nation. Together, they have turned the Gamecocks’ defense into one of the most formidable in the country. It’s hard to find a unit more relentless and effective than South Carolina's defensive front, which continues to be a nightmare for opposing offenses.
While the defense has been nothing short of elite, the offense has shown steady progression each week. If the Gamecocks can achieve consistent quarterback play, there’s no limit to what this team can achieve. With the defense performing at a championship level, it’s clear that South Carolina is on the verge of something special. Orlovsky captured the excitement surrounding the program, stating, “South Carolina is a top 15 football team. I truly believe that. With consistent QB play, they could beat anyone in America.”
As the season moves forward, it’s becoming increasingly evident that South Carolina is poised to make a run. With their defensive stars leading the way and the offense finding its rhythm, the Gamecocks have all the tools to rise in the rankings and solidify their place among college football’s elite.
