Deebo Samuel Out For 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers got some bad news on Saturday, as they will be without star wide receiver Deebo Samuel against the Los Angeles Rams. The two squads face off at 4:25 PM EST, meaning the entire country will be tuned in.

Samuel has been their one consistent offensive playmaker outside of tight end George Kittle. San Francisco had to pivot to quarterback Jimmy Garropollo in week three after starter Trey Lance went down with an injury.

The switch derailed their offensive momentum, and as a result, the 49ers actively involved Samuel. They have put a lot of mileage on the young superstar, and he will miss his first game of the year as a result.

Samuel became a breakout star for San Francisco last season, an unprecedented run that took the league by storm. He became one of the most marketable stars in the NFL, starring in numerous commercials and media appearances.

The 49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams, a division foe they have already bested. Samuel had a massive performance in that primetime win, so the 49ers must find a stopgap to ensure they don't lose.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.