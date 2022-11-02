Developing: AJ Swann Trending Towards Playing

Several unlikely freshmen contribute in significant ways during their first season on campus. While five-star talents generate buzz, winning football players come from any level.

Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann is a perfect example. He wasn't a highly touted recruit, ranking outside the top 250 on some services. However, Vanderbilt recognized his talent and decided to take a swing at the Georgia product.

Swann has rewarded their faith, tossing eight touchdowns against one interception thus far. He is the only true freshman quarterback starting Power-5 games, a mark of his intelligence and talent.

However, there is a chance he may not see the field against South Carolina. Swann left the Missouri game with an injury and did not return. He did not practice during the bye week but returned on Tuesday.

Head coach Clark Lea said Swann is "heading in the right direction." He still needs to get through the week, and the Commodores have a capable backup quarterback, Mike Wright.

The Commodores don't have an explosive offense, but Swann's ability to win at the line of scrimmage pre-snap enables them to go on several long drives per game. South Carolina forces opponents to attack downfield, so clashing approaches will meet on Saturday.

