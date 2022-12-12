Dowell Loggains Accepts Offensive Coordinator Position

According to Brandon Marcello of 247 Sports, South Carolina has found their new offensive coordinator. Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains has taken the job and will find a new home in Columbia.

He has taken multiple stops in the NFL calling plays, something that head coach Shane Beamer cited as important to him. Beamer took his time in the search process after previous offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield left for Nebraska.

Many thought Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles would be the choice, but Carolina zeroed in on Loggains early in the process. The Gamecocks need someone who can get the ball into the hands of their playmakers, something that didn't happen consistently.

As a result, multiple Gamecocks entered the transfer portal. Tight end Jaheim Bell and running back MarShawn Lloyd left the program in the past few days, two big blows to the squad.

Loggains will have a lot of expectations immediately. This team went 8-4 without a consistent offense for the entire season. They are a talented group capable of great things but need someone who can put all the pieces together for them.

