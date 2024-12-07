Dowell Loggains Emerges as a Potential Head Coach for App State
South Carolina offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains has emerged as a candidate for the head coaching position at Appalachian State, according to a report by Pete Thamel. While the deal is not yet finalized, sources suggest that it could come together in the near future.
Loggains, who took over as the Gamecocks' offensive coordinator in 2023, has had a generally steady, if not exceptional, impact on South Carolina's offense. While he has contributed to the development of quarterback Spencer Rattler and helped stabilize the offensive scheme, the results have been a mix of progress and inconsistency. His playcalling has shown promise but hasn’t always sparked the type of offensive growth that would be expected in a high-profile program like South Carolina.
As a recruiter, Loggains has done a respectable job of bringing in talent, though his efforts haven’t always been headline-making. His ability to identify and nurture offensive players has been solid, but not necessarily a driving force behind the program’s recruiting momentum.
If Loggains moves on to App State, it would offer him an opportunity to step into the head coaching role and establish his own program. For South Carolina, while his departure wouldn’t be ideal, it might not signal a major setback either. The Gamecocks would likely face the challenge of continuing to develop their offensive identity, but they would have the flexibility to explore new directions under different leadership.
Overall, Loggains’ potential move to Appalachian State represents a step that, while not without its risks for South Carolina, could present a fresh challenge for him in his coaching career. It remains to be seen whether this transition will be a net positive or negative for either program, but it’s certainly a situation worth monitoring as it unfolds.
