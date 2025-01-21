Dylan Stewart Named No. 2 Overall True Freshman and Top Defensive Player by College Football Network.
South Carolina Gamecocks EDGE rusher Dylan Stewart has earned a prestigious honor, being named the No. 2 overall true freshman in college football and the top defensive player in his class by the College Football Network. The accolade puts Stewart behind only wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, the national championship-winning standout, in a stacked freshman class hailed as one of the best in recent memory.
Stewart’s freshman season was nothing short of extraordinary. Scouts raved about his potential, with some boldly claiming he could’ve been a top-10 pick in the NFL Draft if eligible. His stats back up the hype: 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, eight tackles for loss, 17 solo tackles, 23 combined tackles, and six assists. Even more impressive, Stewart accomplished this while consistently drawing triple teams, despite sharing the field with Kyle Kennard, widely regarded as the best defensive end in college football.
The freshman All-American didn’t just meet expectations—he shattered them. Stewart’s presence on the field was a game-changer, showcasing his rare combination of size, speed, and football IQ. His dominance in one of the most competitive conferences in the nation solidified his status as a generational talent.
Off the field, Stewart’s rise has been equally impactful. He recently signed a new NIL deal, reflecting his growing influence and star power. As he prepares for a pivotal sophomore season in 2025, the Gamecocks EDGE rusher has made it clear he’s just getting started.
With Stewart anchoring South Carolina’s defense, fans have every reason to be excited about the future. His relentless motor, elite pass-rushing ability, and knack for making game-changing plays could make the Gamecocks a force to be reckoned with in the SEC next season.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on