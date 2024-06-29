EA Sports College Football 25 Excludes University of South Carolina from Top Offensive and Defensive Rankings
The latest release of EA Sports College Football 25 has created a stir among college football fans, particularly those supporting the University of South Carolina. The game features top 25 offensive and defensive power rankings, but the Gamecocks did not make the cut in either category.
South Carolina’s Absence The Gamecocks’ absence from both the offensive and defensive power rankings suggests that EA Sports’ evaluators do not see them as one of the elite teams for the upcoming season. Despite efforts to rebuild and improve under head coach Shane Beamer, and the emergence of promising talent, the team was not deemed strong enough to be included.
Moving Forward Being left out of the top 25 rankings is disappointing and motivates the Gamecocks to prove their critics wrong. With strategic coaching and continued player development, South Carolina has the potential to make a statement this season and earn recognition as one of the nation’s top teams.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook!