Bryan Edwards Turning Heads At Raiders Practice

Chaunte'l Powell

Just a few practices in and former Gamecock wide receiver Bryan Edwards is making his presence felt on his NFL team. 

The Las Vegas Raiders' 81st draft pick has already earned high praise from his head coach Jon Gruden according to Marcus Mosher of Raiders Wire. 

"He was a great receiver at South Carolina. Some of my favorite players I’ve coached come from there," Gruden said. "Sterling Sharpe, Robert Brooks, Alshon Jeffrey, Sidney Rice. We knew he had the pedigree, he’s the all-time leading receiver at that place. But he’s physical, he’s got tremendous hands, he’s a quick learner. He’s a business man too. He’s not got a lot of other interests other than being a great receiver. He’s a really focused young man. We’re happy to have him.”

The 6-3, 220 pound Conway product has also caught the attention of teammates. 

Nelson Agholor recently said "“I think he has some of the best hands I’ve seen in a long time."

Edwards was unable to participate in the combine due to a broken foot, but his resume was impressive enough to compensate.

Edwards set school records for career receiving yards with 3,045 and receptions with 234. He also made a catch in all 48 games he appeared in which is also a school record. He ranks third in Gamecocks history with 22 career receiving touchdowns. 

