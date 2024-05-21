Former 5-Star Nyck Harbor could fill Xavier Legette’s shoes for South Carolina in 2024
For the upcoming 2024 football season, one of the biggest obstacles South Carolina will face is trying to replace the production of former wide receiver Xavier Legette.
Legette led the Gamecocks in receptions (71), receiving yards (1,255), and receiving touchdowns (7) in 2023, essentially serving as half of the Gamecocks' passing attack in conjunction with former quarterback Spencer Rattler.
Sophomore receiver Nyck Harbor is one of the most intriguing candidates to fill in this role. A top-20 recruit in the 2023 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports' composite rankings, Harbor has all the physical traits necessary to produce at the highest level.
Standing at 6’5, weighing in at 242 pounds, Harbor is similar in frame to former Gamecock standout Alshon Jeffrey, who played under current South Carolina offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains when he was with the Chicago Bears.
Harbor not only possesses the size but also the speed. The sophomore receiver ran a 10.28 100-meter dash time while in high school. 247sports’ National Recruiting Analyst Brian Dohn noted that as a high school prospect, Harbor had “excellent body control and possesses strength throughout frame."
Translating those traits into numbers on the field is the main obstacle facing Harbor. Nyck had 12 receptions, 195 receiving yards, and one touchdown in 12 games as a freshman in 2023. His best game in 2023 came against Texas A&M on October 28, when he finished with 6 catches for 59 yards and a touchdown.
Unlocking Harbor’s skillset will be key for first-year starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers and Loggains’ offense in 2024.
