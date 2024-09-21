Former Alabama QB AJ McCarron Delivers Scathing Critique of South Carolina’s Robby Ashford
Three-time national championship-winning quarterback AJ McCarron had strong words for South Carolina’s backup quarterback, Robby Ashford. During a recent broadcast, McCarron didn’t mince words, stating, "If South Carolina has to keep playing with him at quarterback, they are in trouble. He is bad." He continued by expressing his confusion over how to game plan with Ashford, emphasizing his frustration with the situation.
"I don’t know how the hell you game plan with him," McCarron added. Referring to the lack of other options, he went even further, saying, "I wouldn’t want this shit put on me as the OC." McCarron also made it clear that he was rooting for Gamecocks’ starter LaNorris Sellers to return as quickly as possible, with hopes that Sellers would be ready for the Ole Miss game.
These blunt comments were directed at Ashford, a former four-star quarterback from Hoover, Alabama. Ashford was an Under Armour All-American and Elite 11 finalist before committing to play football and baseball for the Oregon Ducks. After transferring to Auburn, Ashford now finds himself starting against Akron this weekend while Sellers recovers from injury.
Ashford has showcased his dual-threat ability, accumulating 1,807 career passing yards, 9 passing touchdowns, and 9 interceptions, along with 964 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns in 24 games dating back to 2022 with Auburn. Despite these stats, McCarron’s comments reflect his skepticism about Ashford’s ability to lead the Gamecocks’ offense effectively, labeling him a "bad quarterback" and creating added pressure as the team prepares for their upcoming matchup.
As fans await Sellers' return, the question remains whether Ashford can rise to the challenge and prove McCarron’s biting criticism wrong.
