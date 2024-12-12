Former Five-Star Transfer Portal Target Expected to Visit South Carolina Gamecocks
Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, former Texas A&M defensive lineman, expected to visit South Carolina.
The NCAA transfer portal has almost been open for a full week now and players are starting to figure out which programs they want to take visits to. One of those players is former Texas A&M defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, and he is expected to take a visit to South Carolina from Dec.16-17, per ON3.
Brownlow-Dindy was part of the 2022 recruiting class and has spent the last three seasons with the Aggies. The former five-star recruit and top 20 player in the country played in seven games over the last two seasons and accumulated four tackles and three tackles for loss during his career as an Aggie. He is also expected to take a visit to Vanderbilt before he visits the Gamecocks.
South Carolina Gamecocks Transfer Portal Announcements:
- Bengally Kamara
- Tyshawn Russell
- Reid Mikeska
- Djay Braswell
- Connor Cox
- Nick Elksnis
- Robby Ashford
- Elijah Davis
