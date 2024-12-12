Gamecock Digest

Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, former Texas A&M defensive lineman, expected to visit South Carolina.

Lakeland Dreadnaughts Gabriel Dindy (99) sacks Wiregrass Ranch quartyerback Rocco Becht (3) during first half action in a Class 7A playoff game at Bryant Stadium in Lakeland Fl. Friday November 8 , 2019. Lakeland won 57-7.ERNST PETERS/THE LEDGER Wiregrass At Lakeland
The NCAA transfer portal has almost been open for a full week now and players are starting to figure out which programs they want to take visits to. One of those players is former Texas A&M defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, and he is expected to take a visit to South Carolina from Dec.16-17, per ON3.

Brownlow-Dindy was part of the 2022 recruiting class and has spent the last three seasons with the Aggies. The former five-star recruit and top 20 player in the country played in seven games over the last two seasons and accumulated four tackles and three tackles for loss during his career as an Aggie. He is also expected to take a visit to Vanderbilt before he visits the Gamecocks.

South Carolina Gamecocks Transfer Portal Announcements:

Bengally Kamara
Tyshawn Russell
Reid Mikeska
Djay Braswell

Connor Cox
Nick Elksnis

Robby Ashford
- Elijah Davis

