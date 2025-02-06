Former Gamecock DB Chris Hampton Named 247Sports’ National Recruiter of the Year
Chris Hampton’s rise in the coaching world has been nothing short of impressive. The former South Carolina defensive back, now a key piece of Oregon’s staff, has been recognized as 247Sports’ National Recruiter of the Year for his efforts in assembling one of the best secondaries in the 2025 recruiting class.
Hampton, who joined Oregon in 2023 after a successful run as Tulane’s defensive coordinator, has quickly made a name for himself on the recruiting trail. His ability to connect with top talent paid off in a major way this cycle, helping the Ducks land two of the nation’s top cornerbacks in Na’eem Offord and Trey McNutt, both five-star prospects ranked among the best at their position. He also pulled in four-star defensive back Brandon Finney, beating out South Carolina—his alma mater—as well as Penn State in a hard-fought recruiting battle.
With an average commit rating of 98.13, Hampton’s work speaks for itself. Oregon’s secondary is shaping up to be one of the most talented in the country, and much of that credit goes to Hampton’s ability to secure elite talent. His success on the recruiting trail has positioned him as one of the fastest-rising assistant coaches in college football.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!