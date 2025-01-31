Former Gamecock OD Fortune Named Defensive MVP of East-West Shrine Bowl
Former South Carolina defensive back O’Donnell “OD” Fortune delivered a standout performance at the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl, earning Defensive MVP honors after showcasing his playmaking ability on a national stage.
The Sumter, S.C., native took time to develop at South Carolina but made his presence felt when he got on the field. Over his career, Fortune recorded 108 total tackles (88 solo, 20 assisted), three tackles for loss, seven interceptions, nine pass deflections, a pick-six, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. His strong 2024 season earned him Honorable Mention All-SEC honors from College Football Nation.
Before his time in Columbia, Fortune was a standout at Sumter High School, where he played both cornerback and safety while handling return duties. He was a first-team all-state selection as a senior, tallying 42 tackles, five tackles for loss, and three interceptions. A Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas selection, he finished his high school career with eight interceptions and 84 total tackles.
Fortune’s performance at the Shrine Bowl not only capped off his college career but also put him on the radar of NFL scouts. With his size, ball skills, and playmaking ability, he’s a name to watch as the NFL Draft process continues.
