Former Gamecock Star Deebo Samuel Granted Permission to Seek Trade from 49ers
Former South Carolina standout Deebo Samuel could be on the move. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers have granted Samuel and his agent, Tory Dandy, permission to explore trade options.
Schefter reports that Samuel initially requested a trade during the team’s exit meetings after the season. The star wide receiver addressed the situation, telling ESPN, “It was a hard conversation to have with Kyle (Shanahan) because of the relationship that we have. But I have to do what’s best. I’m more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, but now I think it’s best that we find another team.”
Samuel has been one of the NFL’s most dynamic offensive weapons since the 49ers drafted him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. His versatility as both a receiver and runner helped him earn All-Pro honors in 2021, solidifying his reputation as a game-changer.
Now, as the former Gamecock great looks for his next destination, the focus shifts to which team will step up to acquire his services.
