Former Gamecocks Spencer Rattler, Xavier Legette To Face One Another In Week One

Andrew Lyon

May 11, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) runs passing drills during the rookie minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
May 11, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) runs passing drills during the rookie minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
The NFL Schedules for all 32 franchises were released on Wednesday. If you're a Gamecock fan who was wondering how long it would take for former South Carolina stars Xavier Legette and Spencer Rattler to meet up in an NFC South divisional matchup, you won't have to wait long. Legette's Carolina Panthers will travel to New Orleans to take on Rattler's Saints on September 8th in week one of the 2024 NFL Regular Season.

Xavier is widely expected to be in Carolina's starting lineup by that point while Rattler's adjusting to starting his professional career as a backup for likely the first time since his early years in high school or even earlier. The second matchup between the former college teammates will occur in Charlotte on November 3rd. The Panthers and the Saints are scheduled to play the Denver Broncos, who drafted former South Carolina OL Nick Gargiulo in the seventh round back in April. Carolina will play Denver on October 27th, while New Orleans will play the Broncos on October 17th.

