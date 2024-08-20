Former NFL DPOY Gilmore signs with Vikings for 2024 season
Isaiah Collins
Legendary South Carolina cornerback Stephon Gilmore was signed by the Minnesota Vikings on August 18 for a 1 year contract with $7 million guaranteed and up to $10 million with incentives.
Gilmore most recently the past season with the Dallas Cowboys, and even in his age 33 season, Gilmore started all 17 games for a Cowboys defense that allowed the fifth fewest passing yards in the league. In those contests Gilmore earned a coverage grade of 72.3 according to Pro Football Focus, grabbing two interceptions on the season with 13 passes defended.
Gilmore was a standout cornerback for the Gamecocks from 2009-11. During his tenure in Columbia, Gilmore earned an All-SEC first team appearance in 2010 and was named Third Team All-American that same year.
After his junior season Gilmore was selected tenth overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 2012 draft. During his illustrious NFL career Gilmore has won a Super Bowl, been voted to five Pro Bowls, selected as a First Team All-Pro twice and won NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, the first cornerback to do so since Deion Sanders in 1994.
