Gamecock Digest

Former NFL DPOY Gilmore signs with Vikings for 2024 season

Former South Carolina Gamecock and NFL defensive player of the year Stephon Gilmore has signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

Isaiah Collins

November 13, 2010; Gainesville FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks cornerback Stephon Gilmore (5) warmup during pregame of their game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
November 13, 2010; Gainesville FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks cornerback Stephon Gilmore (5) warmup during pregame of their game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. / Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Isaiah Collins

Legendary South Carolina cornerback Stephon Gilmore was signed by the Minnesota Vikings on August 18 for a 1 year contract with $7 million guaranteed and up to $10 million with incentives. 

Gilmore most recently the past season with the Dallas Cowboys, and even in his age 33 season, Gilmore started all 17 games for a Cowboys defense that allowed the fifth fewest passing yards in the league. In those contests Gilmore earned a coverage grade of 72.3 according to Pro Football Focus, grabbing two interceptions on the season with 13 passes defended. 

Gilmore was a standout cornerback for the Gamecocks from 2009-11. During his tenure in Columbia, Gilmore earned an All-SEC first team appearance in 2010 and was named Third Team All-American that same year. 

After his junior season Gilmore was selected tenth overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 2012 draft. During his illustrious NFL career Gilmore has won a Super Bowl, been voted to five Pro Bowls, selected as a First Team All-Pro twice and won NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, the first cornerback to do so since Deion Sanders in 1994.  

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook!

Published
Isaiah Collins

ISAIAH COLLINS

Home/Football