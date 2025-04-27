Gamecock Digest

Former South Carolina and Memphis Running Back Mario Anderson Jr. Signs with Rams

Fisher Brewer

Memphis' Mario Anderson Jr. (2) reacts after running for a first down during the game between Charlotte and the University of Memphis at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Saturday, October 26, 2024. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Mario Anderson Jr. is getting his NFL shot. The former South Carolina and Memphis running back has signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sep 23, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Mario Anderson (24) is upended by Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Shawn Preston Jr. (7) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Anderson, a native of South Carolina, played one season with the Gamecocks in 2023, rushing for 707 yards and three touchdowns on 143 carries. He posted 100-yard games against both Tennessee and Vanderbilt before transferring to Memphis for his senior season.

At Memphis, Anderson had a huge year, rushing for 1,362 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2024, earning Second-Team Preseason All-AAC honors from Phil Steele and being named a candidate for the Doak Walker Award.

Before his time at the FBS level, Anderson starred at Division II Newberry College, where he rushed for 3,301 career yards — the third-most in school history — and 35 touchdowns. He was a two-time First Team All-Conference selection and a finalist for the 2022 Harlon Hill Trophy, given to the top player in Division II football.

Now, Anderson will look to continue his journey in Los Angeles, where he’ll bring his hard-running style and impressive production history to the Rams' backfield.

