Rashad Fenton Traded to Falcons

Former South Carolina defensive back Rashad Fenton has carved out a nice professional career. After being drafted in the sixth round by the Kansas City Chiefs back in the 2019 NFL draft, Fenton has played as both a starter and rotational defensive back over the last four seasons.

He logged 47 total games and racked up 123 tackles in the process. Fenton completed one of the best secondaries in football over the past few years, ensuring they had adequate depth and special teams help.

However, the NFL acronym for some players stands for "not for long." Due to some injuries he's battled this season and some rookie corners coming on strong for the Chiefs, Fenton was an expendable trade piece.

In the proverbial eleventh hour of the NFL trade deadline on Monday afternoon, Fenton was traded by the Chiefs to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in this next year's NFL draft.

Fenton will provide a boost to a Falcons' cornerback room with an excellent nucleus of AJ Terrell and Casey Hayward. The Falcons currently sit atop the NFC South at 4-4, greatly exceeding expectations. They are dealing with some secondary injuries and needed a stopgap while their starters nurse their way back.

