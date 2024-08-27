Gamecock Digest

Gamecock Legacy Returns to Columbia After Two Years Away in Season Opener

Former South Carolina walk-on Colin Henrich returns to Columbia with Old Dominion for the season opener, marking a full-circle moment in his football journey. A legacy player whose father once starred for the Gamecocks, Henrich's return to Williams-Brice Stadium highlights his enduring connection to South Carolina and his path through college football.

Nov 24, 2012; Clemson, SC, USA; A general view of a South Carolina Gamecocks helmet prior to the game against the Clemson Tigers at Clemson Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

This weekend, when the South Carolina Gamecocks take the field against Old Dominion, there will be a familiar face on the opposing sideline. Colin Henrich, a former Gamecock walk-on and legacy player, will return to Williams-Brice Stadium for the first time since transferring in 2022. For Henrich, this game represents more than just the start of a new season—it’s a homecoming.

Legacy and Roots

Colin Henrich, a 6'3", 302-pound redshirt senior from Leesburg, Virginia, carries a deep connection to South Carolina. His father, Chuck Henrich, was a standout center for the Gamecocks in the 1990s, and Colin followed in his footsteps when he joined the team as a preferred walk-on in 2021. Coming from powerhouse programs like St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C., and IMG Academy in Florida, Henrich had offers from prestigious schools such as LSU, Tennessee, and Boston College. Despite these tempting opportunities, his heart was set on becoming a Gamecock.

Henrich’s journey to South Carolina was fueled by his dream of wearing garnet and black. As part of Shane Beamer’s inaugural recruiting class, he quickly became a valuable member of the team, working at both guard and center. Although he didn’t see game action during his two seasons, his dedication earned him the Offensive Scout Team Award in 2021.

The Next Chapter

In 2022, after two years with the Gamecocks, Henrich transferred to Georgia State, where he joined forces with Shawn Elliott, who was the interim head coach at South Carolina and is now the current South Carolina tight ends coach. Henrich provided depth on the offensive line and was recognized for his academic achievements, making the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll.

With one year of eligibility remaining, Henrich made a bold move to Old Dominion University in 2023. This transfer brought him closer to home and offered him a fresh start. As the backup on ODU’s offensive line, Henrich is ready to make his mark, and there’s no better place to begin than in Columbia, where his college football journey began.

Coming Home

Saturday’s game is more than just another season opener for Henrich—it’s a return to the stadium where he once dreamed of making an impact. Stepping onto the field at Williams-Brice Stadium, he’ll be surrounded by the familiar roar of 77,000 fans, many of whom remember him as a promising recruit and a key part of Beamer’s first class. While he’ll be wearing a different uniform this time, Henrich’s connection to South Carolina remains as strong as ever.

As Henrich prepares to face his former team, this game represents a full-circle moment in his football journey. His story is a testament to perseverance, legacy, and the deep ties that connect players to their roots. For Colin Henrich, returning to Columbia is more than just a game—it’s a celebration of his football career and the dreams he’s pursued along the way.

Published
