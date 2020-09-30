Gamecock Football Notebook - Florida Week

The Gamecocks face yet another ranked opponent as they head down to Gainesville to take on the No. 5 Florida Gators.

During this week's press conference South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp gave his assessment of the Gators while also addressing a miscellaneous matter.

A viral video hit Twitter of Muschamp using some colorful language to encourage fans to get out their seats.

Muschamp said the video is old and meant to be a joke between him and another. He later mentioned that he got a call from his mother about it.

On the field he gave the weekly injury report.

“Injury wise for us Israel [Mukuamu] and Jamar Brown moved around today I thought look fine so but their day-to-day Alex Huntly is probably out this week again hopefully get him back next week," he said. "Sherrod Greene…he's got a fracture in his hip. He'll probably be out four to six weeks and then there's no surgery required. It’s an unusual injury, they're going to take a look at it between four and six weeks and see what they what they do from there hopefully he'll be back within that time but it's a very unusual injury small fracture in his hip.”