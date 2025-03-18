Gamecock Digest

Gamecock Star DB Nick Emmanwori Prepares for Busy NFL Visit Schedule

Fisher Brewer

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori (DB40) runs in the 40 yard dash during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
South Carolina star defensive back Nick Emmanwori is gaining attention from several NFL teams following an impressive performance at the Gamecocks' Pro Day. Emmanwori shared that he has visits scheduled with the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, and more — a strong sign of his rising draft stock.

In an interview that included Sports Illustrated, Emmanwori reflected on his performance and the growing interest from teams. He also mentioned having a meeting with an undisclosed team later today, keeping the buzz around his name alive as the draft approaches.

After showcasing his athleticism and versatility during Pro Day, Emmanwori’s path to the NFL is looking brighter by the day.

