Former Gamecocks Endorse Will Muschamp

Chaunte'l Powell

After a 4-8 season last year, Will Muschamp has faced some scrutiny. 

He's landed major wins on the recruiting trail, landing five-star Hammond prospect Jordan Burch and a number of other blue chip recruits and with the help of new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, he's hoping to turn things around.

Friday afternoon former Gamecock football players took to Twitter to encourage fans to let the process play out. Though it is unclear what prompted the conversation, former USC running back and current Carolina Panther Mike Davis was the most vocal on the matter. 

