Gamecocks Send Fifth-Most Players to NFL Combine, Tied for Second-Most in SEC

Fisher Brewer

Nov 16, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Missouri Tigers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
The South Carolina Gamecocks are making waves in the 2025 NFL Draft cycle with a historic showing at the NFL Combine. The Gamecocks are sending 11 players to this year’s event, marking the fifth-most players from any school and tying for the second-most among SEC teams. This remarkable achievement highlights the growth and talent within South Carolina football, signaling a bright future for the program.

Historic NFL Combine Representation

For the first time in school history, South Carolina is sending 11 players to the NFL Combine. This list of invitees includes:

  • Rocket Sanders (RB)
  • Josh Simon (TE)
  • Torricelli Simpkins (IOL)
  • Tonka Hemingway (DT)
  • DeAndre Jules (DT)
  • Kyle Kennard (EDGE)
  • T.J. Sanders (DT)
  • Demetrius Knight (LB)
  • Bam Martin-Scott (LB)
  • Nick Emmanwori (S)
  • O'Donnell Fortune (CB)

This marks a huge milestone for Gamecock football, reflecting the program’s consistent development of NFL talent. The team’s performance this season and under Coach Shane Beamer’s leadership has led to a growing reputation in the league.

SEC Success and Recruiting Impact

The Gamecocks’ representation at the NFL Combine ties for second-most in the SEC, further solidifying their place as a top-tier program in the conference. This success serves as a powerful recruiting pitch for future athletes, showcasing that South Carolina is a proven pipeline to the NFL.

While the achievements of these 11 players are deserving of recognition, some have voiced concerns about a few notable snubs. Linebacker Debo Williams, who was a star on defense, and punter Kai Kroeger, a crucial special teams weapon, were notably absent from the Combine invite list. Additionally, defensive tackle Alex Huntley was another player many believed deserved an invite, given his strong performance. Despite these exclusions, the 11 players invited demonstrate that South Carolina is producing talent capable of competing at the highest level.

A Bright Future Ahead

The Gamecocks’ NFL Combine success is just one indicator of the program’s upward trajectory. With a growing number of players making it to the next level, South Carolina continues to build a reputation as a team that develops NFL-caliber talent. For recruits considering South Carolina, this is a clear message that they will have the opportunity to reach their goals and play at the professional level.

The 2025 NFL Combine will be a stage for the Gamecocks’ next generation of stars to shine. As these athletes showcase their skills and prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft, South Carolina’s football program continues to rise, offering future players the chance to make history.

Fisher Brewer
