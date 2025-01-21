Gamecocks Set to Host Two Elite 5-Star Quarterbacks This Spring
South Carolina football continues to make waves in the 2026 recruiting cycle as the Gamecocks position themselves to potentially land some of the nation’s top talent under offensive coordinator Mike Shula. Headlining the spring visits are two marquee quarterback prospects—both of whom are among the best in their class and are critical targets for the Gamecocks.
Jared Curtis: The Nation’s No. 1 QB
Jared Curtis, a 5-star quarterback from Nashville, TN, is widely regarded as the No. 1 overall quarterback in the class of 2026 on multiple recruiting sites. The former Georgia commit recently reopened his recruitment, citing a strong pitch from the Gamecocks’ coaching staff. Curtis has announced three official visits this spring:
- Oregon: June 6-8
- Georgia: June 13-15
- South Carolina: June 20-22
Curtis’ recruitment appears to be shaping up as a two-team race between South Carolina and Oregon. The Gamecocks have been heavily involved, and Curtis remains a top priority for the staff as they look to secure one of the nation’s most coveted signal-callers.
Brady Smigiel: 5-Star Talent from California
Brady Smigiel, another elite quarterback in the 2026 class, is currently committed to Florida State but is reevaluating his options after recent developments in Tallahassee. Smigiel, a 6’5” quarterback from Newbury Park, CA, was recently elevated to 5-star status by Rivals and is ranked as a 4-star by other outlets.
While Smigiel remains committed to the Seminoles, he is ensuring he’s making the right decision. Changes at Florida State have left the quarterback wanting to carefully weigh his options, with South Carolina emerging as a serious contender. Offensive Coordinator Mike Shula has been a significant reason for Smigiel's growing interest in the Gamecocks, but another factor is Darren Uscher, South Carolina’s Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting. Uscher, who previously worked at UCLA and Oregon, has a longstanding connection with Smigiel’s family from his time on the West Coast.
Smigiel’s high school career has been nothing short of stellar. He has accumulated 11,222 passing yards, 147 passing touchdowns, 669 rushing yards, and 18 rushing touchdowns, bringing his total to 165 touchdowns with only 28 interceptions. His size, arm strength, and football IQ have made him one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the country.
In addition to his planned visit to South Carolina, reported last night by Phil Kornblut, Smigiel will also visit Washington, UCLA, Michigan, and Michigan State this spring. The Gamecocks are aiming to make a lasting impression during his time in Columbia, leveraging their connections and staff to position themselves as a top choice for the talented California quarterback.
