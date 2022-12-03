Georgia Serves As Reminder That Consistency Is Key

The top of college football looks relatively the same, but one program has ascended. Georgia has overtaken Alabama as the class of the country, dominantly defending its national title.

They raced to a 12-0 regular season, and aside from some minor blips, they never really had to worry. A night game at Missouri caused some questions and a disappointing effort against Kent State, but all teams struggled throughout the season.

Head coach Kirby Smart has taken a great program and made them the top program. While Georgia had abundant resources, the same applies to programs like Florida, Miami, and Texas.

Smart developed a strategy early in his tenure. He recruits the home state well, and his recruiting classes mainly comprise Peach State natives.

Furthermore, he takes coaches with experience, like offensive coordinator Todd Monkey and co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, and empowers them.

He brings the same energy daily, keeping his focus internal and letting players know exactly what is expected. Georgia has a standard and image to uphold, and he makes it no secret that he expects to maintain that.

Coaches can stray away from principles that brought them to where they are. Smart has kept the same mindset and strategy throughout his seven years with the program, leading to results.

While South Carolina doesn't have the talent the Bulldogs do, consistency can still bring them to new heights. It doesn't have to cultivate in a national title, but the point remains that good things will happen if you keep coming back to the well.

