Get To Know Jayden Sellers, The Longest Standing South Carolina Gamecocks Commit
Jayden Sellers, a wide receiver out of South Florence High School in Florence, South Carolina, committed to Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks on October 10, 2023. You may recognize his last name if you’ve kept up with the Gamecocks this Spring. That’s Right, his older brother is projected starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers who committed and signed with South Carolina on December 23, 2022. Jayden is 5-foot-11 and weighs 170 pounds, but his speed separates him from the pack.
Jayden, nicknamed “Puppy”, had a tremendous 10th-grade season in 2023, catching passes from his older brother. He finished the season with 39 receptions for 827 yards and 12 touchdowns en route to South Florence’s first state championship. According to South Florence Head Coach Drew Marlowe, Jayden ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash in the summer of 2023.
In his first season without his brother, Jayden caught 27 passes for 295 yards and 6 touchdowns through just 5 games. Unfortunately, Jayden tore his ACL during the 6th game and cut short what had started as a very explosive junior campaign. Jayden had surgery on 6 November 2023 and is expected to be ready to play by the start of his senior season.
If Jayden bounces back from injury, the same way his older brother did, South Florence should expect great things from their star wide receiver in 2024. South Carolina fans hope that success at the college level becomes a family tradition.
2025 Gamecock Commits
● Jayden Sellers, WR
● Shamari Earls, CB
● Caleb Williams, DL
● Brian Rowe, WR
● Anthony Addison, EDGE
● Damarcus Leach, S
You Might Also Like:
- FINAL: Late Errors Cost Gamecocks Dearly In Shootout Loss To LSU Tigers
- FINAL: Cole Messina's Bat, All-Hands-On-Deck Pitching Approach Boosts Gamecocks In Upset Win Over Arkansas
- FINAL: Home Run Ball, Chris Veach's Changeup Power Gamecocks Past Alabama In First Round Of SEC Baseball Tournament
Join the community:
- Follow Andrew Lyon on X: @ALyon_SC
- Follow Isaiah Collins on X: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts