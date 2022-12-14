Skip to main content

Grayson Howard Will Join Team For Bowl Practices

Inside linebacker Grayson Howard confirmed that he would join South Carolina for bowl practice later this week.
Most pundits and fans consider inside linebacker Grayson Howard to be one of the crown jewels of South Carolina's 2023 recruiting class. 

Howard is talented on the football field, but his personal evaluation is even more impressive. He's been an active recruiter and made it known he will do whatever it takes to win football games.

For those curious about what kind of impact Howard could have when he arrives in Columbia, when you combine his leadership intangibles and his ferocious downhill style of play, he probably won't be on the bench for long. As it turns out, fans won't have to wait long to hear about and see what Howard looks like in garnet and black threads.

According to William Gunter, a co-host of the program "The Early Game" on the local radio station 107.5 The Game, Howard confirmed he'd be in Columbia this weekend and practicing with the team in preparation for the Gator Bowl.

It provides the linebacker group with another body during preparation. While Howard won't play or travel with the team, his presence should raise the standard and create a competitive environment.

