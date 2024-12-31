Gamecock Digest

Halftime Update: Gamecocks Trail No. 15 Illinois 7-3

Fisher Brewer

Dec 31, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) runs the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Joe Barna (43) in the first quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) runs the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Joe Barna (43) in the first quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
In this story:

The South Carolina Gamecocks head into halftime down 7-3 against No. 15 Illinois in a tightly contested battle. While the Gamecocks haven’t struggled to move the ball, they’ve had trouble capitalizing on key opportunities. A prime example came early in the game when they recovered a fumble near the goal line but failed to convert, ultimately punting on the drive. Despite the missed chances, the Gamecocks remain very much in this game.

Team Stats at Halftime:

  • Total Yards: South Carolina 156 | Illinois 141
  • Passing Yards: South Carolina 88 | Illinois 101
  • Rushing Yards: South Carolina 68 | Illinois 40
  • Penalties: South Carolina 3 for 35 yards | Illinois 2 for 15 yards
  • Turnovers: Both teams have zero turnovers.

Gamecocks Player Spotlight:

Quarterback LaNorris Sellers has been steady, completing 13 of 19 passes for 88 yards (4.6 yards per attempt). While he hasn’t thrown for any touchdowns or interceptions, Sellers has also contributed 19 rushing yards. To pull off the upset, South Carolina will need Sellers to elevate his game in the second half and take control of the offense.

The Gamecocks are within striking distance and will look to clean up their execution to flip the script in the final two quarters. This game is far from over.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Fisher Brewer
FISHER BREWER

Fisher has been covering the Gamecocks for 5 years as a freelancer under the name of USCTalk, a popular page in the Carolina community that led to his first reporting job for Rivals.com. He left to go back to being a freelancer and then, a year later, joined the Sports Illustrated family in January 2023.

Home/Football