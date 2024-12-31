Halftime Update: Gamecocks Trail No. 15 Illinois 7-3
The South Carolina Gamecocks head into halftime down 7-3 against No. 15 Illinois in a tightly contested battle. While the Gamecocks haven’t struggled to move the ball, they’ve had trouble capitalizing on key opportunities. A prime example came early in the game when they recovered a fumble near the goal line but failed to convert, ultimately punting on the drive. Despite the missed chances, the Gamecocks remain very much in this game.
Team Stats at Halftime:
- Total Yards: South Carolina 156 | Illinois 141
- Passing Yards: South Carolina 88 | Illinois 101
- Rushing Yards: South Carolina 68 | Illinois 40
- Penalties: South Carolina 3 for 35 yards | Illinois 2 for 15 yards
- Turnovers: Both teams have zero turnovers.
Gamecocks Player Spotlight:
Quarterback LaNorris Sellers has been steady, completing 13 of 19 passes for 88 yards (4.6 yards per attempt). While he hasn’t thrown for any touchdowns or interceptions, Sellers has also contributed 19 rushing yards. To pull off the upset, South Carolina will need Sellers to elevate his game in the second half and take control of the offense.
The Gamecocks are within striking distance and will look to clean up their execution to flip the script in the final two quarters. This game is far from over.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!