Haynes King Will Start For Texas A&M

Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King has dealt with a lingering injury sustained against Alabama. Initially, reports indicated that the Aggies may roll with freshman quarterback Conner Weigman, who has yet to make a start.

However, the bye week helped King get back to full health. Head coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed that King "should be" good to go for Saturday, giving the A&M faithful a breath of fresh air.

King played admirably against Alabama in a heartbreaking loss. He gutted out a tough performance, making several big-time throws that positioned his team to win the game. His offensive personnel alleviated some burden, but King deserves praise.

South Carolina now gets a whole week to prepare for King. During preparation for Kentucky, head coach Mark Stoops refused to comment on quarterback Will Levis's availability, complicating things for the Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks' defense has elevated their standard the past few weeks, taking advantage of inexperienced quarterbacks. They will now get an actual test in an SEC starter, as King has a lot of experience operating a college offense. They should be ready for the challenge, but time will tell.

