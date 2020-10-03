Hilinski's Hope Spreads Important Message Across College Football

Today as college football players suit up across they nation they will help spread an important message; that anyone battling mental health issues is not alone.

Hilinski's Hope has been dedicated to providing college athletes an avenue to get the help they need off the field and this year's no different.

Started by South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski and his family after his brother Tyler took his own life while at Washington State University.

The family has worked to ensure that college athletes know they are more than just means to entertainment and see to give them the tools they need should they require mental health assistance.

Friday night Mark Hilinski's spoke with Andy Katz about the importance of spreading mental health awareness.