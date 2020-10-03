SI.com
GamecockDigest
HomeBasketballFootballOther SportsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Hilinski's Hope Spreads Important Message Across College Football

Chaunte'l Powell

Today as college football players suit up across they nation they will help spread an important message; that anyone battling mental health issues is not alone.

Hilinski's Hope has been dedicated to providing college athletes an avenue to get the help they need off the field and this year's no different. 

Started by South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski and his family after his brother Tyler took his own life while at Washington State University.

The family has worked to ensure that college athletes know they are more than just means to entertainment and see to give them the tools they need should they require mental health assistance. 

Friday night Mark Hilinski's spoke with Andy Katz about the importance of spreading mental health awareness.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Across The Sidelines - Florida Gators

This week Demetrius Harvey of All Gators is on to talk UF's stadium situation, defensive goals and more.

Chaunte'l Powell

Parker White Nominated for Campbell Trophy

University of South Carolina placekicker Parker White is one of a record 199 semifinalists named for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Defensive Keys To South Carolina Upsetting Florida

Brian Smith dives into what the Gamecocks must do on defense in order to upset the Gators in Gainesville this weekend.

Brian Smith

Muschamp Says Gamecocks Ready To Channel Emotions Against Florida

On his call-in radio show Thursday, South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp said the there was a lot of hurt in the locker room following the Tennessee loss. This week they look to use those emotions to fuel them against Florida.

Chaunte'l Powell

Welcome To The A'ja Wilson Experience

2020 has given the basketball world a glimpse at something South Carolina Gamecock fans have known for some time now.A’ja Wilson’s star is bright and will continue to rise.

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecocks Reveal Uniforms For Florida Game

https://twitter.com/GamecockFB/status/1311772877448904705?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

MLB To Allow Limited Fans During Postseason

https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1311430645952905217?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

What Jumped Out To Will Muschamp About The Florida Gators

Muschamp broke down a few aspects of the No. 5 Gator's high-powered offense.

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecock Football Notebook - Florida Week

Some highlights from Will Muschamp's weekly interview.

Chaunte'l Powell

A'ja Wilson And Las Vegas Aces Heading To WNBA Finals

The Aces got the 66-63 win over the Connecticut Sun to advance to the WNBA finals.

Chaunte'l Powell