How to Watch Saints vs Chargers - Previewing The QB Battle for New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints are set for their first preseason game of the 2025 calendar and they are going to be led by starting QB, Spencer Rattler. Here's how to watch vs the Chargers.
The South Carolina Gamecock faithful are very fond of the time former starting QB, Spencer Rattler spent in Columbia, South Carolina. In just two seasons with the Gamecocks, Rattler is fifth all-time in yards and holds the single-game passing touchdown record with six.
More importantly than stats, however, Rattler was the sign of life for this football program and the one pulled South Carolina from a losing program to a winning program before handing things off to LaNorris Sellers and the rest of the Gamecocks.
Now, Rattler is attempting to be a catalyst again in New Orleans with the Saints, where he’s currently in a position battle with second-round selection Tyler Shough to be the starting QB for the Saints this season.
Rattler is expected to get the start Sunday afternoon as the Saints take on the Chargers in Los Angeles.
How to Watch Saints vs Chargers
- Event Date: Sunday, August 10th
- Start time: 4:00 P.m. EST
- TV: NFL Network
- Broadcast Crew: LA Chargers local broadcast team
- Location: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California
- Live stream on FuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
