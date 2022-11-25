Skip to main content

How To Watch: South Carolina vs. Clemson

Rivalry weekend always makes for interesting games, but this one holds some extra meaning for South Carolina.

Head coach Shane Beamer and company hope to propel themselves into new air on Saturday afternoon.

The common talking point this week has been that South Carolina hasn't defeated Clemson in seven seasons. Ending that streak would be a feather in Beamer's cap, but he has his work cut out.

Fortunately, South Carolina is coming off their best performance of the season. They throttled Tennessee in primetime, scoring 63 points and limiting one of the best offenses in the country to 38 points. To put that in perspective, Tennessee had scored less than 40 points just three times entering play.

Clemson boasts one of the most talented defensive fronts in college football. They have several future first-round draft picks, which should make things more difficult for this South Carolina offense.

How to Watch South Carolina @ Clemson

  • Gameday: Saturday, November 26th, 2022.
  • Game time: 12:00 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Clemson, South Carolina)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

USATSI_13731392
Football

How To Watch: South Carolina vs. Clemson

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19286477
Football

Clemson's Defensive Line Causes Ripple Effect

By Christian Dart
IMG_0053
Recruiting

Jayden Bradford's Complete Skillset Has Many P5s Pursuing

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19419444
Football

What South Carolina Has To Be Thankful For

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19470858
Football

Offensive Line Looks To Replicate Success

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_9655661
Football

Satterfield Looks Ahead to Clemson Matchup

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19469868
Football

What To Watch: Thanksgiving Edition

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19472841
Basketball

How To Watch: South Carolina vs. USC Upstate

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_16690492
Football

Nate Adkins Becoming Pivotal Offensive Piece

By Andrew Lyon