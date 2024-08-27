Gamecock Digest

How to Watch South Carolina vs Old Dominion

Sep 16, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer shown during the game against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The South Carolina Gamecocks are set to start their 2024 college football season starting Saturday afternoon inside Williams-Brice Stadium as the Old Dominion Monarchs enter. The Gamecocks are 21.0-point favorites against Old Dominion.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the television broadcast for those who don't have tickets to the contest.

Saturday, August 31, will be the first time fans will get to see the new look offense led by QB LaNorris Sellers. All offseason players have talked about their ground and pound attack led by Arkansas transfer Raheim Sanders.

Defensively, the Gamecocks are expected to have one of the better units in the conference this season. Led by veterans across all three levels of the defense, the team will have its opportunity to pick up where they left off last season.

