How To Watch: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

South Carolina and Texas A&M need wins on Saturday to stabilize their programs. The Gamecocks are trending upwards and facing SEC relevancy, while the Aggies are attempting to salvage their season.

The matchup projects as one of the more fascinating of the day; two polarizing head coaches lead talented but inconsistent rosters into battle. The national audience gets another primetime look at both squads, enhancing the environment.

Neither team has a good public approval rating, as many are quick to discredit the Gamecocks' win over Kentucky. Meanwhile, Texas A&M has struggled in some big spots this season, causing national pundits to doubt the worth of head coach Jimbo Fisher.

While the calls for Fisher's job are premature, it is a storyline ahead of kickoff. Fans will be enraged if Texas A&M comes out flat, which they know. Fisher's team should come out firing on all cylinders, meaning South Carolina needs to prepare to respond.

How to Watch Texas A&M @ South Carolina

Gameday: Saturday, October 22nd, 2022.

Saturday, October 22nd, 2022. Game time: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)

Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

