SI.com
GamecockDigest
HomeBasketballFootballOther SportsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Horn Named Walter Camp FBS National Defensive Player of the Week

University of South Carolina Athletics

University of South Carolina junior cornerback Jaycee Horn has been selected as the National Defensive Player of the Week by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, it was announced Sunday.

Horn, a 6-1, 205-pounder from Alpharetta, Ga., had two interceptions and deflected another which led to a pick, in the Gamecocks' 30-22 win over No. 15/14 Auburn on Saturday. In addition to the two interceptions, Horn was credited with four pass break ups and three tackles, as the Gamecocks knocked off Auburn for the first time since 1933.

Horn is the fifth South Carolina player to earn Walter Camp National FBS Player of the Week honors since 2004, and the first since Israel Mukuamu in 2019. The others were quarterback Stephen Garcia (2010), linebacker Melvin Ingram (2011) and safety D.J. Swearinger (2012).

Horn and the Gamecocks (2-2) will travel to LSU (1-2) for a 7 pm tilt with the defending national champions on Saturday, Oct. 24. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaycee Horn Had The Day Everyone Knew He Would

Jaycee Horn got his first and second career INT Saturday against Auburn and his coach as well as his teammates said it was only a matter of time.

Chaunte'l Powell

Shi Smith Celebrates TD Catch With Some Trash Talking

Chaunte'l Powell

Volleyball Opens Season With Road Sweep at Georgia

Kyla Manning made her debut in the Garnet and Black a memorable one, leading all attackers with 13 kills, and South Carolina's defense blocked back 14 balls.

University of South Carolina Athletics

SEC Alters Schedules

https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1317269156899815424?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Astros Force Game 7

https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1317298480600305665?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

No. 15 Gamecocks Stun No. 3 Arkansas on the Road

The 2-1 win is the second highest ranked win in program history.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Teams Moving Up In SI All-American Rankings

https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1316936993998311424?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

No. 15 Gamecocks and No. 3 Arkansas to Meet in Fayetteville Friday

The match will be aired on SEC Network + from Razorback Field.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Gamecocks Reveal Uniforms For Auburn Game

https://twitter.com/GamecockFB/status/1316853858887323648?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Fantasy Football Week 6

https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1316563197986516993?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell