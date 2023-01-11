Josiah Thompson Cuts List To Six Schools

We are getting closer to Josiah Thompson's commitment, as he has announced he is again narrowing his recruiting. Thompson had previously declared his recruiting was down to just nine schools. However, on Tuesday, he cut things down to six suitors.

It has long been thought South Carolina was the front-runner to land the highly coveted four-star, who seems to be trending in the right direction as South Carolina remains in the mix.

Thompson, a 2024 graduate, is one of the most heralded high school players in the Palmetto State. 247Sports has Thompson ranked as the second-best player in South Carolina and the fifth-best offensive tackle in the nation. He was also selected as an All-American for his fantastic play in the 2022 season.

Aside from South Carolina, Thompson's other five schools consist of Alabama, Miami, Tennessee, Clemson, and Georgia. Despite South Carolina competing with some of the best programs in the nation, Gamecocks fans should be optimistic about Thompson's decision.

The Gamecocks are also after tackles Kam Pringle and Blake Frank in the 2024 class. Head coach Shane Beamer has repeatedly stated they will prioritize the trenches in each recruiting class, and 2024 is no exception.

