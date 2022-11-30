"Juice Will End It"; Eric Douglas Draws Up Game-Sealing Play

Wide receiver Antwane Wells sealed the game on a screen pass against Clemson on a third down. It marked the end of offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield's tenure, capping off an aggressive two weeks of play calling.

Satterfield dealt with criticism for being conservative and methodical throughout the year, which made the final two games surprising. They kept their foot on the gas and played aggressively in risky situations, contributing to their two shocking wins.

He almost went back to a conservative call on the final sequence. Carolina's social media team released a video of the huddle before the final play. Satterfield can be heard before center Eric Douglas cuts him off.

Douglas implores Satterfield to call something for Wells, met by a resounding chorus of approval. Quarterback Spencer Rattler is in center frame and begins nodding his head, pleading to get the ball in the hands of their best offensive creator.

Satterfield listened to his players and drew up a boundary screen. Wells initially appeared short of the marker but made several defenders miss en route to the first down marker.

Listening to your players is critical, especially in those situations. Sometimes they know better than you, and Satterfield's trust in those around him contributed to a historic win.

