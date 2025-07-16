Kamari Blair Commits to South Carolina Over Tennessee
The South Carolina Gamecocks have beaten out in-state Tennessee to land OT, Kamari Blair in the 2026 recruiting class.
Four-star offensive tackle Kamari Blair announced his college commitment on Wednesday to South Carolina. Despite being a Tennessee native and taking an official visit to Knoxville on June 20th, Blair ultimately chose to take his talents to Carolina.
Blair, ranked No. 298 nationally and No. 25 among offensive tackles in the 247Sports Composite, had a total of 29 offers and made five official visits during his recruitment. In addition to Tennessee, Blair visited Ole Miss on June 13, South Carolina on June 6, Wisconsin on May 30, and also made a stop at Boston College.
South Carolina 2026 Recruiting Class:
- J'Zavien Currence, CB
- Zyon Guiles, OL
- Keenan Britt, EDGE
- Jamel Howse, TE
- Anthony Baxter, IOL
- Aiden Harris, DL
- Andrew Harris, LB
- KJ Johnson, DB
- Sequel Patterson, ATH
- Noah Clark, DL
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: