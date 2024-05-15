Gamecock Digest

Kickoff Time For South Carolina - Kentucky Announced

Andrew Lyon

Nov 18, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Debo Williams (0) hits Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Devin Leary (13) as he slides in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Williams was called for unnecessary roughness.
Nov 18, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Debo Williams (0) hits Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Devin Leary (13) as he slides in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Williams was called for unnecessary roughness. / Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The matchup between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Kentucky Wildcats this Fall could be one of the most pivotal matchups on the SEC Football calendar. With both head coaches, South Carolina's Shane Beamer and Kentucky's Mark Stoops, approaching critical inflection points at their respective stops, combined with the recent history between both teams, this game isn't going to lack intensity. 

The TV Network people over at ESPN seem to understand this greatly, as they announced on Wednesday afternoon that the week two matchup will be a 3:30 ET kick-off on ABC and streaming live on the ESPN App. The Gamecocks knocked off the Cats last season in Columbia 17-14 and are looking to win three games in a row against their now-former annual SEC East foe for the first time since 2011-2013. In the seven years Beamer has been in Columbia, both as an assistant and as the head coach, he's only lost to Kentucky once (16-10 back in 2021).

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Andrew Lyon

ANDREW LYON