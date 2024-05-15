Kickoff Time For South Carolina - Kentucky Announced
The matchup between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Kentucky Wildcats this Fall could be one of the most pivotal matchups on the SEC Football calendar. With both head coaches, South Carolina's Shane Beamer and Kentucky's Mark Stoops, approaching critical inflection points at their respective stops, combined with the recent history between both teams, this game isn't going to lack intensity.
The TV Network people over at ESPN seem to understand this greatly, as they announced on Wednesday afternoon that the week two matchup will be a 3:30 ET kick-off on ABC and streaming live on the ESPN App. The Gamecocks knocked off the Cats last season in Columbia 17-14 and are looking to win three games in a row against their now-former annual SEC East foe for the first time since 2011-2013. In the seven years Beamer has been in Columbia, both as an assistant and as the head coach, he's only lost to Kentucky once (16-10 back in 2021).
