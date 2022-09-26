Kickoff Time Set For South Carolina vs. Kentucky

South Carolina and primetime matchups are becoming synonymous. The Gamecocks have played two night games and two ESPN noon games through four games, and they get another spot under the lights.

The SEC announced their week six schedule on Monday afternoon and has scheduled South Carolina's contest against Kentucky for 7:30 PM EST on SEC Network. The Wildcats are one of the hottest teams in college football, currently ranked No. 7.

Kentucky is 4-0 and will take on No. 14 Ole Miss this weekend before taking on the Gamecocks. South Carolina hosts South Carolina State on Saturday, giving them one final chance to prepare before they enter the heat of their schedule.

The Gamecocks struggled to start the season but rebounded against Charlotte. It seems they found a winning formula against the 49ers, but their first chance to prove it against a Power-5 opponent comes against Kentucky.

Quarterback Will Levis poses some problems for an inconsistent South Carolina defense. Levis is one of the best signal callers in America and threw four touchdowns against Northern Illinois on Saturday. Defensive coordinator Clayton White tightened things up against Charlotte but has even more work to do before they see Levis.

