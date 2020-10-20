SI.com
Kai Kroeger Named to Freshman All-American Watch List

University of South Carolina Athletics

University of South Carolina freshman Kai Kroeger is one of three punters named to the first 2020 FWAA Freshman All-American Watch List, as announced by the Football Writers Association of America.

Kroeger, a 6-3, 195-pounder from Lake Forest, Ill., has punted 17 times this season for a 42.2-yard average. He has placed five of his 17 punts inside the 20 and three have traveled 50 yards or more. Kroeger had the best day of his young career last Saturday against Auburn when he punted five times for a 48.4-yard average, including a career-best 53-yarder in the win. Three of his five punts were downed inside the 20, including two inside the 10-yard line. For his efforts, he was selected as the SEC's Special Teams Player of the Week.

This year's FWAA Freshman All-American team will represent the 20th since its inception and features a list of seven semifinalists and three finalists later this season leading up to the unveiling of the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year.

