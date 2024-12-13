Kyle Kennard Declares for NFL Draft
South Carolina defensive standout Kyle Kennard has officially declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. Kennard, who put together an extraordinary season, made history by becoming the first South Carolina player to win the prestigious Bronko Nagurski Award, given annually to the best defensive player in college football.
In addition to this honor, Kennard was named an All-American and earned SEC Defensive Player of the Year recognition. His dominance on the field has earned him significant attention, with CBS Sports projecting him as a first-round pick in the upcoming draft.
Back in September, we labeled Kennard "the best edge rusher in the nation," and he has certainly lived up to the hype. As one of the top draft prospects available, Kennard is poised to make an immediate impact at the next level.
