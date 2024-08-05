Kyle Kennard Says It Could Be Historical Year On Defense of South Carolina Gamecocks
The South Carolina Gamecocks are in need of several improvements from a year ago. Their (5-7) record was shown statistically in more than just wins and losses, they were middle to the bottom of the pack in almost every statistically category with regards to the SEC.
That includes sack production on the defensive side of the football. They ranked 105th in the country in Sacks a year ago, 21.0 in total, it was the worst in the SEC. It's a much needed area of improvement entering 2024, and you could see that need in the offseason additions.
Take Kyle Kennard, former Georgia Tech EDGE Rusher was added to this roster not only for a veteran presence but also for production. Kennard's 6.0 sacks a year ago for Georgia Tech would have led the Gamecocks by a considerable margin.
Kennard spoke to the media during the first week of fall camp and he let it be known, this defense could be really special in his eyes.
In all of my college careers, I feel like I've played with a lot of different guys, but man-to-man, top to bottom, this is the best defense I've ever been apart of. We got a chance to do historical things this year. I don't know of a single place on this roster where we don't have depth and experience."
