Kyle Kennard: The Best DE in College Football and the Anchor of the Gamecocks' Elite D-Line
In a season defined by defensive dominance, no player has made a bigger impact than South Carolina’s Kyle Kennard. The Georgia Tech transfer has emerged as the best defensive end in college football, anchoring what many are calling the top defensive line in the country. His elite play has been a key factor in helping the Gamecocks start their 2024 season at 3-1—their best start since 2017.
Kennard's Dominance in Numbers
Kennard’s production this season speaks for itself. He’s tied for first in the nation with 5.5 sacks and leads the SEC in both sacks and tackles for loss (TFL), ranking second nationally with 8.5 TFL. His disruptive presence in the backfield has made life miserable for quarterbacks and offensive lines alike. Along with his sack totals, Kennard has tallied 10 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, and a pass deflection, establishing himself as one of the most complete EDGE defenders in the country.
Despite his stellar performance, Kennard has yet to receive the NFL draft attention his play clearly warrants. However, that’s likely to change as the season progresses and his dominance becomes impossible to overlook. With his size, athleticism, and motor, Kennard fits the profile of a top-tier NFL EDGE prospect, and it’s only a matter of time before scouts and draft analysts start taking notice.
Leading the Nation's Best D-Line
While Kennard is undoubtedly the standout, South Carolina’s entire defensive line has been a powerhouse, cementing their reputation as the best unit in college football. Freshman sensation Dylan Stewart has made waves in his first year, frequently drawing triple teams and forcing offenses like LSU to resort to holding penalties just to keep him in check. Even with the extra attention, Stewart has racked up 8 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles, earning the highest PFF grade for a true freshman EDGE since 2020. NFL scouts have already mentioned that Stewart would be a top-10 draft pick if he were eligible today.
Beyond Kennard and Stewart, the Gamecocks are loaded with talent across the line. Veterans like Tonka Hemingway, TJ Sanders, Alex Huntley, and Gilber Edmond have all played crucial roles in the Gamecocks' early success. Hemingway provides leadership and consistency, while Sanders and Huntley have shown their ability to overpower offensive linemen and get to the quarterback. Add in the contributions of Monkell Goodwine and DeAndre Jules, and South Carolina has a level of depth that few teams can match.
The Gamecocks' Recipe for Success
With Kyle Kennard leading the charge, the Gamecocks' defensive line has become the engine driving the team’s success. Their 3-1 record has put them back in the national spotlight, and if this unit continues to dominate, there’s no telling how far South Carolina can go in 2024. Kennard’s play, combined with the rise of young stars like Stewart and the depth of veterans, has created a defensive front that few teams can contend with.
As the season progresses, expect Kennard to not only keep climbing up the stat sheets but to start gaining the NFL draft attention he deserves. With his elite production, South Carolina’s defensive line is making a name for itself as the best in the nation, and Kennard is at the heart of it all.
