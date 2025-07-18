LaNorris Sellers and Other Gamecocks Voted Preseason All-SEC
The South Carolina Gamecocks were voted to finish fifth in the SEC preseason polling done by the SEC Media. Majority of the reason for the hype around this squad revolves around the talent, and several players have made the preseason All-SEC teams.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are fresh off a 9-win season in 2024 and are looking to reach their first College Football Playoff in school history. If they are going to do so, however, they are going to need their elite players to play at their highest levels.
As the season approaches, the SEC Media is polled at SEC Media Week to see who they think are going to be the best players in this conference, with several South Carolina Gamecocks making the cut.
First Team
- LaNorris Sellers, QB
- Dylan Stewart, EDGE
Second Team
- Jalon Kilgore, DB
Head coach Shane Beamer told the media in 2024 that the South Carolina Football Program's standard is to make the College Football Playoff and perhaps some media members thought he was a little bit too bullish on his program a year ago. Now, entering 2025, he's voted in the upper quadrant of the conference, and has arguably to of the best players in the league on both sides of the ball.
