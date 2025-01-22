Gamecock Digest

LaNorris Sellers Ranked as No. 1 Returning Starting QB by CFB Analsyt J.D. PicKell

Fisher Brewer

Nov 16, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) scrambles against the Missouri Tigers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
In this story:

South Carolina’s redshirt freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers has been named the top returning starting quarterback in college football by ON3’s J.D. PicKell. In his list of the top 10 returning QBs—regardless of whether they remain at their original schools—PicKell placed Sellers at the top, ahead of names like Garrett Nussmeier (LSU), Cade Klubnik (Clemson), and Carson Beck (Georgia).

Sellers’ stellar performance in 2024 solidified his status as one of the nation’s most promising quarterbacks. The Florence, South Carolina, native passed for 2,534 yards with 18 touchdowns to 7 interceptions. He also demonstrated his dual-threat ability, rushing for 674 yards and 7 touchdowns, bringing his total to 3,208 yards and 26 touchdowns for the season.

These numbers were instrumental in Sellers earning SEC Freshman of the Year honors. He also helped lead the Gamecocks to a strong 9-4 record, highlighted by victories over Clemson and Texas A&M. South Carolina capped the season with three trophies, solidifying Sellers as the centerpiece of the team’s success.

As the Gamecocks head into 2025, Sellers’ emergence has sparked excitement among fans and analysts alike, with many believing he could lead South Carolina to new heights in the SEC.

